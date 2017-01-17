आपका शहर Close

गुस्साए किसानों ने घेरा थाना, धरना दिया

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, प‌ट‌ियाला

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 03:23 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union Solidarity Dkaunda, Tripdi police cordon, picket-performance,Patiala

पटियाला में त्रिपड़ी थाने के बाहर रोष धरना देते किसान।PC: अमर उजाला

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता (डकौंदा) ने त्रिपड़ी थाना घेरकर जोरदार रोष धरना दिया। इस मौके पर यूनियन ने चनारथल खुर्द के किसान के सुसाइड केस में आरोपी आढ़ती परिवार के बाकी सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार किए जाने की मांग की। मांग पूरी न होने पर आंदोलन तेज करने की चेतावनी दी। 
इस धरने को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के प्रदेश महासचिव जगमोहन सिंह, जिला प्रधान डा. दर्शन पाल, जिला कमेटी सदस्य करनैल सिंह लंग ने पुलिस प्रशासन से जोरदार मांग की कि चनारथल खुर्द के किसान के सुसाइड केस में आढ़ती परिवार के जिन लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 306 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज हुआ उनको तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया जाए। 

इस केस में आढ़ती परिवार की सेशन जज पटियाला की कोर्ट से जमानत की अर्जी खारिज हो चुकी है। इस मौके पर डीएसपी सिटी टू पुरुषोत्तम सिंह बल पहुंचे और उन्होंने यूनियन को अब तक की गई कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी दी। इसके साथ आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की कोशिश तेज करने का भरोसा दिलाया। किसान नेताओं ने चेतावनी दी कि कुछ दिनों में आरोपियों को काबू न किया गया तो यूनियन की ओर से संघर्ष तेज किया जाएगा। 
 
