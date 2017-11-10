Download App
विद्यार्थियों को स्वेटर बांटे गए

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 01:34 AM IST
सोसायटी की ओर से विद्यार्थियों को स्वेटर बांटे गए
कुराली। भीम राव अंबेडकर सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी की ओर से स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों को स्वेटर और अन्य सामग्री वितरित की गई। इस मौके पर सोसायटी के पदाधिकारियों ने विद्यार्थियों से मेहनत करने की अपील की। सोसायटी के प्रधान मोहन लाल के नेतृत्व में गांव रकौली के सरकारी प्राइमरी, मिडिल और प्राइमरी स्कूल झिगड़ा कलां, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल बड़ौदी, मुंधो संगतीया और भागोवाल के स्कूलों में वितरित की गई। इस दौरान स्कूलों के मेधावी और जरूरतमंद बच्चों को वित्तीय सहायता भी दी गई। सोसायटी की ओर से इस संबंध में अलग-अलग स्कूल में करवाए गए समागमों के दौरान प्रधान मोहन लाल, सेवामुक्त मुख्य अध्यापक जरनैल सिंह और ज्ञान सिंह ने विद्यार्थियों को भविष्य की चुनौतियों के संबंध में अवगत कराया। साथ ही मेहनत करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इसी दौरान उन्होंने सोसायटी की ओर से किए जा रहे कार्यों के संबंध में जानकारी दी। स्कूल प्रबंधकों ने सोसायटी की इस मुहिम की प्रशंसा करते हुए सोसायटी प्रबंधकों का आभार व्यक्त किया ।
