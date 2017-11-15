Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

समाजसेवी एनआरआई कुलदीप सिंह भूरा सम्मानित

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 02:06 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
समाजसेवी एनआरआई कुलदीप सिंह भूरा सम्मानित
कुराली। विदेश में रहकर भी देश में समाजसेवा क्षेत्र में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले एनआरआई कुलदीप सिंह भूरा और सरपंच कुलदीप सिंह पपराली को सम्मानित किया गया। दविंद्र सिंह बाजवा की देखरेख में कराए गए समागम के दौरान समाजसेवी नरेंद्र सिंह कंग विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान दविंद्र सिंह बाजवा और नरेंद्र सिंह कंग ने समाजसेवी कार्यों में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने के लिए एनआरआई कुलदीप सिंह भूरा की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने कहा कि कुलदीप सिंह भूरा ने हमेशा क्षेत्र में करवाए जा रहे समाजसेवी कार्यों में अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सभी एनआरआई इसी प्रकार पंजाब और पंजाबीयत के साथ जुडे़ रहे तो विदेश में भी पंजाबियों का डंका इसी प्रकार बजता रहेगा। दविंद्र सिंह बाजवा ने कहा कि सरपंच कुलदीप सिंह पपराली और मास्टर उजागर सिंह भी समाजसेवा में अहम रोल निभा रहे हैं। इस दौरान दविंद्र सिंह बाजवा, नरेंद्र सिंह कंग और जय सिंह चकला ने कुलदीप सिंह भूरा, सरपंच कुलदीप सिंह पपराली और मास्टर उजागर सिंह को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर ओमेंद्र ओमा, सिमरणजीत सिंह, सीमा चंझेडी, जसपाल सिंह, रूंगा पपराली भी मौजूद थे।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

जबर ख़बर

'2028 तक जापान को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा भारत'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Read

अखिलेश ने बनवाई कृष्ण की सबसे बड़ी मूर्ति, कीमत-वजन जान दांतों तले दबा लेंगे उंगली

Akhilesh largest statue built Krishna, cost-weight John finger teeth will be suppressed under
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक बने माता-पिता और दादा बने मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह

baby girl born to aishwarya abhishek cm raman singh becomes grandfather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

तीन दिन के लिए वन-वे होगा यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे, वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए डायवर्जन प्लान

Yamuna Express Way will be One-way For three days
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चारा घोटाला: झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्य सचिव सजल चक्रवर्ती दोषी करार, 21 नवंबर को सजा का ऐलान

Special CBI Court convicts former chief secretary of Jharkhand Sajal Chakraborty in fodder scam case
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक हजार मांगने पर दस हजार उगलने लगा ये ATM, फिर हुआ ये

Thousands gather at ATM crowd in ajmer
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

निकाय चुनाव को लेकर योगी का शंखनाद, मंच से खोला अयोध्या से शुरुआत का राज

Cm yogi attends a public meeting
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!