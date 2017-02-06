बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वॉलीबाल टूर्नामेंट में नत्थू सिंह वाला की टीम विजेता
{"_id":"58985b764f1c1bc0553785dd","slug":"vollyball-tournament-nathu-singh-wala-team-won-the-match-muktsar-jalandhar-punjab","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:49 PM IST
vollyball
PC: amar ujala
बाबा जीवन सिंह स्पोर्ट्स क्लब कोटली संघर की ओर से गांव में वॉलीबाल टूर्नामेंट आयोजित किया गया। इसमें खिलाड़ियों ने खूब उत्साह से भाग लिया। टूर्नामेंट में गांव नत्थू सिंह वाला की टीम पहले और बहादुरगढ़ की टीम दूसरे स्थान पर रही।
इस दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी जगदीप सिंह काका बराड़ बतौर मुख्य अतिथि शामिल हुए। उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों की हौसला अफजाई की। क्लब के पदाधिकारियों की ओर से मुख्य मेहमान को स्मृति चिह्न भेंटकर सम्मानित किया गया।
इस मौके पर दविंदर सिंह, वीरा सिंह, गुरदेव सिंह धालीवाल, गुरनैब सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, निम्मा धालीवाल और सेवक सिंह समेत क्लब के समूह पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58980e4b4f1c1bc1553781f0","slug":"retrograde-jupiter-effects-on-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"58982d3d4f1c1b9452378382","slug":"man-in-pakistan-turns-head-in-180-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58982e6f4f1c1b865237835e","slug":"eating-soil-may-lead-to-stomach-infection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u092c, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"58982b664f1c1b88523783e1","slug":"film-haseena-first-look-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58984bf94f1c1b89523785bd","slug":"vacancy-for-12th-pass-in-usssc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589833fa4f1c1b9052378462","slug":"mayawati-says-about-mulayam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f68c4f1c1b4a40e83a68","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-rahul-ghandi-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589719394f1c1b8f73e801fe","slug":"rahul-akhilesh-joint-public-meeting-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940... ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58974ba84f1c1b9073e80375","slug":"gaurav-bhatia-resigned-from-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589761324f1c1bf340e82e7a","slug":"three-candidates-changed-in-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top