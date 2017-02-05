आपका शहर Close

वोटरों को पैसे बांटता एक काबू, मामला दर्ज

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 05:32 PM IST
थाना घल्लखुर्द पुलिस ने तलवंडी भाई में नगदी बांटकर कांग्रेस के हक में वोट डालने के आरोप में एक युवक को काबू कर केस दर्ज किया है।
एएसआई लखबीर सिंह ने थाना घल्लखुर्द को शिकायत दी कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि एक व्यक्ति कांग्रेस के हक में वोट डलवाने के लिए वोटरों को पैसे बांट रहा है।

आरोपी को जब काबू किया तो उसके पास से 57 हजार 500 रुपये बरामद किए गए। आरोपी की पहचान रूप लाल वासी तलवंडी भाई के तौर पर हुई है।
