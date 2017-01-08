बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिता-पुत्र नशीले पाउडर के साथ गिरफ्तार
Sun, 08 Jan 2017
कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने नशा तस्करों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए हेरोइन और नशीला पाउडर बेचने वाले बाप और उसके दो बेटों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान अली मोहल्ला के रहने वाले अमर चंद और उसके दोनों बेटे विवेक व साहिल के रूप में हुई हैं।
एडीसीपी-वन जसवीर सिंह और एसीपी सेंट्रल मनप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के तहत मिली जानकारी के बाद आरोपी पिता अमर चंद को ज्योति चौक से पकड़ा गया। उसके बेटे साहिल को पटेल चौक और विवेक को स्काईलॉक चौक से गिरफ्तार किया गया।
तलाशी लेने पर अमर चंद से 70 ग्राम हेरोइन और उसके दोनों बेटों विवेक, साहिल से 100-100 ग्राम नशीला पाउडर बरामद किया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार यह सभी आरोपी नशा बेचने का काम करते थे। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
