अज्ञात वाहन और मोटरसाइकिल के बीच टक्कर में बाइक सवार की मौत
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 10:06 PM IST
सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत
बटाला। गांव मंजियांवाल के पास एक अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल हो गया। अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसकी रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। थाना फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां ने अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
एएसआई पंजाब सिंह के मुताबिक पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत में अनूप सिंह निवासी भूरे गिल्ल ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की रात करीब दस बजे उसका भाई अंग्रेज सिंह बाइक पर जा रहा था। गांव मंजियांवाल के पास फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां की तरफ से आ रहे अज्ञात वाहन ने उसके भाई की बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इससे उसका भाई अंग्रेज सिंह घायल हो गया। फतेहगढ़ चूड़ियां के सिविल अस्पताल ले जाते समय रास्ते में भाई अंग्रेज सिंह की मौत हो गई।
