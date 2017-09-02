बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘नीलगाय के शिकार पर प्रतिबंध लगाए सरकार’
‘नीलगाय के शिकार पर प्रतिबंध लगे’
पठानकोट।
शिवसेना बाल ठाकरे ने नीलगाय के शिकार पर पूरे पंजाब में प्रतिबंध लगाने की गुहार कैप्टन सरकार से लगाई है। शिवसेना बालठाकरे ने कहा कि पंजाब में नीलगाय के शिकार को किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। स्थानीय कार्यालय में हुई बैठक की अगुवाई करते पंजाब प्रधान योगराज शर्मा ने कहा कि बीते दिनों सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने नीलगाय और सूअर के शिकार को सूबे में ओपन करने की बात कही थी, जो कि निंदनीय है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार को चाहिए कि वह हिंदू धर्म की भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए नील गाय के शिकार पर प्रतिबंध लगाए। प्रदेश महासचिव जोगिंदर पाल जगगी और प्रवक्ता प्रदीप महाजन ने कहा कि बीते दिनों जिला पठानकोट समेत सूबे के कई अन्य जिलों में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ स्कीम के नाम पर लोगों के साथ धोखा किया गया। सरकार और प्रशासन ने आरोपियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। उन्होंने कहा कि दो लाख मिलने की आस में लोगों ने अपने पैसे और समय बर्बाद किया। नेताओं ने सरकार से मांग की कि फार्म बेचकर लोगों के साथ धोखा करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। इस दौरान जिला पठानकोट प्रधान अजय विरदी, जिला गुरदासपुर प्रधान सुनील शीला, जिलाउपप्रधाअन रविंदर शर्मा, प्रेस सचिव राजन, ओमप्रकाश, कमल, सतपाल, सौरव, बाबी मौजूद थे।
