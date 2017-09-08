Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

जब प्रकृति ने आसमान के कैनवस पर उतारे अपने रंग

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी, हिन्दी

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:16 PM IST
when nature draw its color on canvas of sky

तारों से भरे खूबसूरत आसमान की तस्वीर डॉन कार्डे ने खींची हैं। उन्होंने यह तस्वीर एंग्लेसे द्वीप के पेरीज पहाड़ से ली।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

nature sky

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

म्यांमार हिंसा: आपको भी झंकझोर देगी रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों की दर्दनाक दास्तां

Painful Tales of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अफ्रीकी फेस्टिवल की तस्वीरें देखकर आप कहेंगे 'काश मैं भी वहां होता'

A selection of the best photos from across Africa
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अमेरिकी सैनिक के 10 साल के बच्चे को ISIS ने बनाया आतंकी, ट्रंप को दे रहा धमकी, देखें तस्वीरें

In ISIS video American boy telling to Trump the battle will end in your lands
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को 'क्वांटिको' से 'बाहर का रास्ता' दिखाने की थी तैयारी!

Priyanka Chopra reveals, there was a time when filmmakers dropped her from Quantico
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ऋतिक-कंगना विवाद बढ़ा, अब कांग्रेसी नेता ने भेजा रनौत को नोटिस

Politician send legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for making FALSE accusations in the Hrithik case
  • शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!