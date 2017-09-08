बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब प्रकृति ने आसमान के कैनवस पर उतारे अपने रंग
{"_id":"59b2639e4f1c1be47f8b5065","slug":"when-nature-draw-its-color-on-canvas-of-sky","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0928\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:16 PM IST
तारों से भरे खूबसूरत आसमान की तस्वीर डॉन कार्डे ने खींची हैं। उन्होंने यह तस्वीर एंग्लेसे द्वीप के पेरीज पहाड़ से ली।
