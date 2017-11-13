Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

तस्वीरें: फिलीपींस में पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत, ट्रंप से हुई मुलाकात

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:08 AM IST
PM Modi Grand welcome in Philippines, see pictures

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आसियान-भारत और पूर्वी एशिया सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए तीन दिवसीय दौरे के तहत रविवार को फिलीपींस की राजधानी मनीला पहुंच गए। इस दौरान उनका भव्य स्वागत हुआ। उन्होंने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो अबे से भी मुलाकात की।

पढ़ें: आसियान समिट: मनीला पहुंचे मोदी, ट्रंप और अबे से आज हो सकती है आधिकारिक बातचीत 

Comments

Browse By Tags

pm modi manila philippines grand welcome More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: जब जापानी सम्राट के आगे झुका दुनिया का सबसे ताकतवर शख्स, यानि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

Japan gives grand welcome to donald trump
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस देश में हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा डॉग शो, 31 हजार कुत्तों ने दिखाया जलवा

world's largest dog show held in leipzig
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: जब बीवी संग कॉस्टमेटिक फैक्ट्री पहुंचा उत्तर कोरिया का तानाशाह किम जोंग

Kim Jong Un appearance with wife at makeup factory in North Korea
  • सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

Also View

फिलीपींस पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने पारम्परिक परिधान में ट्रंप से की मुलाकात

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WELCOME AND ADDRESS IN ASEAN SUMMIT DONALD TRUMP 2:37
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

राहुल बोले- मोदी जी की नोटबंदी में हिंदुस्तान के सारे चोरों ने अपना कालाधन सफेद कर लिया

rahul gandhi says in gujarat election campaign we wont disrespect pm position
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!