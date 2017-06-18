आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

Pics: अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पहले विश्व के इन शहरों में दिखा योग का जलवा

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 07:30 PM IST
Pics: Yoga practicing in these cities of the world before International Yoga Day

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पूर्व ही चीन में योग का जादू लोगों के सिर चढ़ कर बोल रहा है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा इस खास दिवस के लिए घोषित 21 जून से पहले ही इस विश्व के कई हिस्सों में योग कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं और इसमें हजारों चीनी नागरिक हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। चीनी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि वह भारत के बाद यहां योग का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा उत्सव आयोजित करेंगे। 

nternational yoga day pics

