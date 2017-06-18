Pics: अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पहले विश्व के इन शहरों में दिखा योग का जलवा
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पूर्व ही चीन में योग का जादू लोगों के सिर चढ़ कर बोल रहा है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा इस खास दिवस के लिए घोषित 21 जून से पहले ही इस विश्व के कई हिस्सों में योग कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं और इसमें हजारों चीनी नागरिक हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। चीनी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि वह भारत के बाद यहां योग का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा उत्सव आयोजित करेंगे।
