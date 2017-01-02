Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
World
›
Rest of World
›
Drunk pilot arrested in Canadian cockpit before take-off, Pilot in Canada charged{"_id":"5869fcb94f1c1bc652158397","slug":"drunk-pilot-arrested-in-canadian-cockpit-before-take-off-pilot-in-canada-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u090f\u0915\u0926\u092e \u091f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.