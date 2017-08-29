Download App
kavya

लंदन कार्निवाल के कलाकारों की ये तस्वीरें आपको दीवाना बना देंगी

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 05:42 PM IST
These pictures of the artists of London Carnival will make you crazy

लंदन के नॉटिंग हिल में कलाकारों की दिलचस्प तस्वीरें देखकर आप दीवाने हो जाएंगे। दो दिन तक चलने वाले लंदन के इस समारोह में एफ्रो कैरिबियन संस्कृति के रंग देखने को मिले। 

