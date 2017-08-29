बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लंदन कार्निवाल के कलाकारों की ये तस्वीरें आपको दीवाना बना देंगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
World
›
Europe
›
These pictures of the artists of London Carnival will make you crazy
{"_id":"59a541d94f1c1b0d278b45b1","slug":"these-pictures-of-the-artists-of-london-carnival-will-make-you-crazy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 05:42 PM IST
लंदन के नॉटिंग हिल में कलाकारों की दिलचस्प तस्वीरें देखकर आप दीवाने हो जाएंगे। दो दिन तक चलने वाले
लंदन
के इस समारोह में एफ्रो कैरिबियन संस्कृति के रंग देखने को मिले।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a541d94f1c1b0d278b45b1","slug":"these-pictures-of-the-artists-of-london-carnival-will-make-you-crazy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"599db14c4f1c1b32248b45fa","slug":"samosa-made-world-record-in-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 153 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094b\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"5981bd734f1c1bc93b8b4b4d","slug":"scientists-create-food-from-electricity-and-carbon-dioxide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902\u00a0\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u0907 \u0911\u0915\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a2f37b4f1c1b04118b45be","slug":"british-mp-said-pakistani-foreigners-bringing-foreign-bride-to-low-minded-sons","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u0902\u0926\u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
{"_id":"59a28a0d4f1c1bab248b469c","slug":"what-did-the-daughters-of-mumbais-sex-workers-say-about-how-london-was-crying","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!