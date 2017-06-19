आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

आग में खाक हुई 27 मंजिला इमारत, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:55 PM IST
Photos of london Grenfell Tower after fire

लंदन ग्रीनफेल टावर में लगी आग में मरे वालों की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक अब तक मरने वालों की संख्या 58 पहुंच चुकी है। आग के बाद पुलिस ने इमारत का वीडियो जारी किया जिसकी तस्वीरें ये बताने के लिए काफी है कि आग कितनी भयानक रही होगी। बिल्डिंग में आग बीते 14 जून की सुबह लगी थी। पुलिस ने आग बुझने के बाद बिल्डिंग का वीडियो जारी किया। आग में खाक हुई यह बिल्डिंग बीते बुधवार से पहले सैकड़ों परिवार का घर थी। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको आग के खौक हुई इमारत की कुछ तस्वीरें...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

london grenfell tower west london

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

इस जगह बिछी बीयर की पाइप लाइन, नल खोलो और जी भर के पियो

Beer Pipeline Is Coming to This German Heavy Metal Festival
  • रविवार, 28 मई 2017
  • +

जब विजय दिवस पर रूस ने दिखाई अपनी सामरिक ताकत, चौंक गई पूरी दुनिया, तस्वीरें

How Russia celebrates 72nd Victory Day with military parade 
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

अगर ब्रिटिश पीएम थेरेसा इस्तीफा देती हैं तो ये चेहरे ले सकते हैं उनकी जगह

Britain: If UK PM Theresa May resigns, who could replace her
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

सुषमा, सुमित्रा को पीछे छोड़ कोविंद बन गए राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए पीएम की पसंद

ramanth kovind pm modi presidential election
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

यूपी के जेलों में होंगी गौशाला, कैदियों को मिलेगा रोजगार

Yogi government planning to open gaushala in uttar Pradesh jail 3:05
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +

बीएड में प्रवेश के लिए अंकों की बाध्यता हुई खत्म

Obligation of marks for admission to BEd ended
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत