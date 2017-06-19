बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आग में खाक हुई 27 मंजिला इमारत, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 03:55 PM IST
लंदन ग्रीनफेल टावर
में लगी आग में मरे वालों की संख्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक अब तक मरने वालों की संख्या 58 पहुंच चुकी है। आग के बाद पुलिस ने
इमारत का वीडियो
जारी किया जिसकी तस्वीरें ये बताने के लिए काफी है कि आग कितनी भयानक रही होगी। बिल्डिंग में आग बीते 14 जून की सुबह लगी थी। पुलिस ने आग बुझने के बाद बिल्डिंग का वीडियो जारी किया। आग में खाक हुई यह बिल्डिंग बीते बुधवार से पहले सैकड़ों परिवार का घर थी। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको आग के खौक हुई इमारत की कुछ तस्वीरें...
