आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

तस्वीरों में देखिए, लंदन ग्रेनफेल टावर हादसे में ये हुए लापता

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:37 PM IST
London fire: Missing in London Grenfell Tower Incident, Look in photos

पश्चिमी लंदन के ग्रेनफेल टावर में लगी भीषण आग ने अपनी चपेट में लेकर पूरी तरह से 27 मंजिला इमारत को खाक खाक कर दिया। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में कई लोग लापता हो गए। हादसे में एक ही परिवार की 3 लड़कियों के लापता होने की खबर है क्योंकि ग्रेनफेल टावर हादसे के बाद ये तीनों लड़कियां दिखाई नहीं दी हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

grenfell tower fire london

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Viewed

अगर ब्रिटिश पीएम थेरेसा इस्तीफा देती हैं तो ये चेहरे ले सकते हैं उनकी जगह

Britain: If UK PM Theresa May resigns, who could replace her
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

इस जगह बिछी बीयर की पाइप लाइन, नल खोलो और जी भर के पियो

Beer Pipeline Is Coming to This German Heavy Metal Festival
  • रविवार, 28 मई 2017
  • +

जब विजय दिवस पर रूस ने दिखाई अपनी सामरिक ताकत, चौंक गई पूरी दुनिया, तस्वीरें

How Russia celebrates 72nd Victory Day with military parade 
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी