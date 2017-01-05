बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
105 की उम्र में बनाया साइकिलिंग का विश्व रिकॉर्ड
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 08:36 PM IST
जहां महज 10 कदम चलने में आज के जमाने के युवाओं की सांस फूलने लगती है, वहीं फ्रांस में 105 साल के रॉबर्ट मारचंद ने सिर्फ एक घंटे में 22.547 किमी साइकिल चलाकर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है।
