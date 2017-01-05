आपका शहर Close

105 की उम्र में बनाया साइकिलिंग का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 08:36 PM IST
French cyclist Robert Marchand sets new record aged 105

जहां महज 10 कदम चलने में आज के जमाने के युवाओं की सांस फूलने लगती है, वहीं फ्रांस में 105 साल के रॉबर्ट मारचंद ने सिर्फ एक घंटे में 22.547 किमी साइकिल चलाकर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है।

 

﻿