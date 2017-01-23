नींद में ही मां बन गई यह महिला, देखते रह गए डॉक्टर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
World
›
Europe
›
alice payne gives birth to his son while asleep, amazd docter{"_id":"5885b3354f1c1bbb7ecf3c8c","slug":"alice-payne-gives-birth-to-his-son-while-asleep-amazd-docter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Europe","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a","slug":"europe"}}
ऐसा होता तो नहीं है, लेकिन हुआ जरूर है। मां बनने के दौरान होने वाली प्रसव पीड़ा हर महिला के लिए चुनौती की तरह होती है, लेकिन ब्रिटेन के डार्बेशायर में रहने वाली 23 साल की एलीस पायने इस दर्द को महसूस ही नहीं कर पाई। वह नींद में ही मां बन गई, जब उसकी आंख खुली तब तक बच्चे का जन्म हो चुका था। तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी रिपोर्ट-
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.