नींद में ही मां बन गई यह महिला, देखते रह गए डॉक्टर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 02:11 PM IST
alice payne gives birth to his son while asleep, amazd docter

ऐसा होता तो नहीं है, लेकिन हुआ जरूर है। मां बनने के दौरान होने वाली प्रसव पीड़ा हर महिला के लिए चुनौती की तरह होती है, लेकिन ब्रिटेन के डार्बेशायर में रहने वाली 23 साल की एलीस पायने इस दर्द को महसूस ही नहीं कर पाई। वह नींद में ही मां बन गई, जब उसकी आंख खुली तब तक बच्चे का जन्म हो चुका था। तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी रिपोर्ट-

