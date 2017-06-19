ड्राइवर ने कहा- 'मैं सारे मुस्लिमों को मार दूंगा', तस्वीरों में देखें लंदन हादसे का मंजर
लंदन में एक तेज रफ्तार वैन ने मस्जिद के नजदीक चल रहे लोगों को कुचल दिया। इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि अन्य दस लोग घायल हो गए। मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए मेट्रोपॉलिटिन पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हादसा लंदन के फिन्सबरी पार्क इलाके की 7 सिस्टर्स रोड पर देर रात पर हुआ। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं हादसे के बाद की कुछ तस्वीरें ...
