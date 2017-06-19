आपका शहर Close

ड्राइवर ने कहा- 'मैं सारे मुस्लिमों को मार दूंगा', तस्वीरों में देखें लंदन हादसे का मंजर

amarujala.com

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 02:38 PM IST
1 dead and 10 Injured After A Van Hits Worshippers Outside Mosque In North London

लंदन में एक तेज रफ्तार वैन ने मस्जिद के नजदीक चल रहे लोगों को कुचल दिया। इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि अन्य दस लोग घायल हो गए। मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए मेट्रोपॉलिटिन पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हादसा लंदन के फिन्सबरी पार्क इलाके की 7 सिस्टर्स रोड पर देर रात पर हुआ। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं हादसे के बाद की कुछ तस्वीरें ...

