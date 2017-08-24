बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन में कहर बरपा रहा 2017 का सबसे भयंकर तूफान 'हातो', 12 की मौत
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:27 AM IST
Photo Credit: Social Media
चीन के दक्षिण गुआंगडोंग प्रांत में झुहाई शहर और मकाओ में बुधवार को आए हातो तूफान से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनों लोग घायल हो गए।
