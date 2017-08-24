आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

चीन में कहर बरपा रहा 2017 का सबसे भयंकर तूफान 'हातो', 12 की मौत

त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:27 AM IST
Typhoon Hato wreaks havoc in China

चीन के दक्षिण गुआंगडोंग प्रांत में झुहाई शहर और मकाओ में बुधवार को आए हातो तूफान से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनों लोग घायल हो गए।

चीन में कहर बरपा रहा 2017 का सबसे भयंकर तूफान 'हातो', 12 की मौत

Typhoon Hato wreaks havoc in China
