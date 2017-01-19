आपका शहर Close

300 कैरेक्टर के लेख को एक सेकेंड से भी कम समय में लिख डाला इस रोबोट रिपोर्टर ने, तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:09 AM IST
Robot reporter gets its first news article published in China

अब वो दिन दूर नहीं जब पत्रकारिता क्षेत्र में भी रोबोट पत्रकारों का दबदबा होगा। जी हां, वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसा रोबोट तैयार किया है, जो रिपोर्टिंग भी कर सकता है, संक्षिप्त लेख और लंबे रिपोर्ट भी लिख सकता है।

