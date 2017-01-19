बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
300 कैरेक्टर के लेख को एक सेकेंड से भी कम समय में लिख डाला इस रोबोट रिपोर्टर ने, तस्वीरें
Robot reporter gets its first news article published in China
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:09 AM IST
अब वो दिन दूर नहीं जब पत्रकारिता क्षेत्र में भी रोबोट पत्रकारों का दबदबा होगा। जी हां, वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसा रोबोट तैयार किया है, जो रिपोर्टिंग भी कर सकता है, संक्षिप्त लेख और लंबे रिपोर्ट भी लिख सकता है।
