चीन मे शुरु हुआ सालाना डॉग मीट फेस्टिवल, दुनिया भर में होती है निंदा

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 06:13 PM IST
China’s dog meat festival opens despite ban rumours

चीन के युलिन शहर के गुवांग्शी प्रांत में 'डॉग मीट फेस्टिवल' शुरू हो गया है। यहां हर साल कुत्ते का मांस खाने के लिए लोग एकजुट होते हैं। यह फेस्टिवल 21 जून से शुरु हो गया है। यहां भी एक शख्स एक रेस्टोरेंट के नजदीक अपने स्कूटी पर दो कुत्ते बेचने के लिए बैठा है। 

