आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नए साल के लिए नहीं करना पड़ा '1 सेकेंड' का इंतजार, नासा ने लीप सेकंड जोड़कर खत्म की बड़ी समस्या

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 11:17 AM IST
World timekeepers added a leap second

माना जा रहा था कि नए साल के लिए दुनिया को एक सेकंड का अतिरिक्त इंतजार करना पड़ेगा, लेकिन नासा ने इस बड़ी समस्या को खत्म कर दिया है। सूर्य की निगरानी कर रही सोलर डायनामिक ऑब्जर्वेटरी (एसडीओ) के साथ नासा मिशन ने नए साल की मध्य रात्रि से ठीक एक सेकंड पहले दुनिया भर की घड़ियों में लीप सेकंड (अतिरिक्त समय) को जोड़ दिया है। इससे घड़ियों में एक सेकंड का अंतर खत्म हो गया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

leap second december 31 2016 why we need leap seconds

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586896734f1c1b741aeef451","slug":"world-timekeepers-added-a-leap-second","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e '1 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921' \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u092a \u0938\u0947\u0915\u0902\u0921 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}

नए साल के लिए नहीं करना पड़ा '1 सेकेंड' का इंतजार, नासा ने लीप सेकंड जोड़कर खत्म की बड़ी समस्या

World timekeepers added a leap second
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5822fdcc4f1c1b8553b39791","slug":"who-is-donald-trump","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}

जानें अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के जीवन से जुड़ीं रोचक बातें

Who is Donald Trump?
  • गुरुवार, 10 नवंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

जानें ‘घर और पार्टी की चक्की’ में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

जानें ‘घर और पार्टी की चक्की’ में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

﻿