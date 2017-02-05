बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रंप के हाथ में स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी का कटा सिर!
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 09:19 AM IST
जर्मनी की प्रमुख पत्रिका डेअर श्पीगल के कवर पर छपे अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति डोनल्ड ट्रंप के एक कार्टून को लेकर निंदा हो रही है। इस तस्वीर में डोनल्ड ट्रंप को स्टेच्यू ऑफ़ लिबर्टी का कटा हुआ सिर हाथ में पकड़े हुए दिखाया गया है। जर्मनी के कई अख़बारों में इसकी आलोचना की जा रही है. यूरोपीय संसद में जर्मनी के उपाध्यक्ष ने इसे घटिया बताया है।
