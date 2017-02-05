आपका शहर Close

ट्रंप के हाथ में स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी का कटा सिर!

BBC

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 09:19 AM IST
the Statue of Liberty's severed head in Trumps hand !

जर्मनी की प्रमुख पत्रिका डेअर श्पीगल के कवर पर छपे अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति डोनल्ड ट्रंप के एक कार्टून को लेकर निंदा हो रही है। इस तस्वीर में डोनल्ड ट्रंप को स्टेच्यू ऑफ़ लिबर्टी का कटा हुआ सिर हाथ में पकड़े हुए दिखाया गया है। जर्मनी के कई अख़बारों में इसकी आलोचना की जा रही है. यूरोपीय संसद में जर्मनी के उपाध्यक्ष ने इसे घटिया बताया है।

