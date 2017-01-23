आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अमेरिका में भयंकर तूफान, 18 की मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:24 PM IST
Severe storms in the US, 18 killed

अमेरिका के दक्षिणी हिस्से में बेहद खराब मौसम के कारण कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत और दर्जनों लोग घायल हुए हैं। जॉर्जिया आपात प्रबंधन एजेंसी के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक जॉर्जिया के सात देशों में गवर्नर ने आपात स्थिति की घोषणा कर दी है। तस्वीरों में देखे पूरी रिपोर्ट- 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

america us

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

अमेरिका में भयंकर तूफान, 18 की मौत

Severe storms in the US, 18 killed
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: इस हॉट खिलाड़ी पर फिदा थे अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति

Donald Trump Said Ana Ivanovic is the most beautiful woman he had ever seen
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने व्हाइट हाउस में पत्नी संग किया डांस

Donald Trump at the White House with his wife something like this dance
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top