तस्वीरें: इस हॉट खिलाड़ी पर फिदा थे अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:08 AM IST
Donald Trump Said Ana Ivanovic is the most beautiful woman he had ever seen

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अमेरिका के 45वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ ले ली है। आपको बता दें कि ट्रंप अपने बयानों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहे हैं। यही नहीं चुनाव से पहले उन पर कई महिलाओं ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप भी लगाया। हालांकि इन सब आरोपों के बावजूद ट्रंप आज दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर देश के राष्ट्रपति हैं। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं उस घटना के बारे में जब ट्रंप ने एक महिला खिलाड़ी को दुनिया की सबसे हॉट लड़की करार दिया था। 

