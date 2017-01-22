तस्वीरें: इस हॉट खिलाड़ी पर फिदा थे अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
World
›
America
›
Donald Trump Said Ana Ivanovic is the most beautiful woman he had ever seen{"_id":"588325494f1c1b701beff7df","slug":"donald-trump-said-ana-ivanovic-is-the-most-beautiful-woman-he-had-ever-seen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अमेरिका के 45वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ ले ली है। आपको बता दें कि ट्रंप अपने बयानों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहे हैं। यही नहीं चुनाव से पहले उन पर कई महिलाओं ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप भी लगाया। हालांकि इन सब आरोपों के बावजूद ट्रंप आज दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर देश के राष्ट्रपति हैं। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं उस घटना के बारे में जब ट्रंप ने एक महिला खिलाड़ी को दुनिया की सबसे हॉट लड़की करार दिया था।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.