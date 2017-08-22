बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
99 सालों बाद अमेरिका में दिखा पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण, अंगूठी जैसा चमकने लगा सूरज
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 12:44 PM IST
अमेरिका में पिछले 99 सालों में पहली बार पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण दिखाई दिया। इससे पहले 1918 में पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण देखने को मिला था।
