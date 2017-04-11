बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IPL-10: गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों की नहीं, विकेटकीपरों की आईपीएल की यह टीम
Delhi Daredevils is Full of Wicket Keeper Batsmen
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 11:58 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
आईपीएल की नीलामी में कहा जाता है कि एक टीम में दो या तीन ही विकेटकीपर हो सकते हैं। अमूमन अंतिम ग्यारह में सिर्फ 1 या अधिकतम 2 विकेटकीपर शामिल किए जा सकते हैं। वहीं आईपीएल के इस सीजन एक टीम ऐसी भी जिसके 6 बल्लेबाजों में से 5 बल्लेबाज विकेटकीपर हैं। मजेदार बात यह है कि इनमें से 4 खिलाड़ी फुलटाइम विकेट कीपर हैं।
