योगी राज : मार्केट में छाया भगवा ट्रेंड, स्टॉक खत्म, लंबी हो गई वेटिंग लिस्ट
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 07:40 PM IST
यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जिसकी सत्ता उसकी दुहाई...। प्रदेश में सत्ता बदलते ही लोगों की सोच भी बदल गई है। कुछ ऐसा ही गाजीपुर समेत पूरे पूर्वांचल में देखने को मिल रहा है। आलम यह है कि भगवा रंग के कपड़े लड़कियां भी पसंद कर रही हैं।
