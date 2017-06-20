आपका शहर Close

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवसः योग के रंग में रंगा पीएम का संसदीय क्षेत्र, दिख रहा खासा जुनून

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:01 PM IST
world yoga day in prime minister constiyuency

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की तैयारियां जोरों पर चल रही हैं। शहर के अलग अलग हिस्सों में आयोजित शिविरों में लोग सुबह शाम योगाभ्यास करने में जुटे हैं। बनारसियों में इस मौके को लेकर खासा जुनून दिख रहा है।  आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

