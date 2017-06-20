बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवसः योग के रंग में रंगा पीएम का संसदीय क्षेत्र, दिख रहा खासा जुनून
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
world yoga day in prime minister constiyuency
{"_id":"5948f9854f1c1b0b458b4c3f","slug":"world-yoga-day-in-prime-minister-constiyuency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0903 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:01 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी में तीसरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की तैयारियां जोरों पर चल रही हैं। शहर के अलग अलग हिस्सों में आयोजित शिविरों में लोग सुबह शाम योगाभ्यास करने में जुटे हैं। बनारसियों में इस मौके को लेकर खासा जुनून दिख रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e4f2a1126f4de0b8b458b","slug":"choreographer-ganesh-acharya-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5948dcf14f1c1b35498b4c22","slug":"message-given-by-the-chief-minister-on-yoga-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u0936\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u094b\u0917- \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5947debb4f1c1b0c298b4aab","slug":"ssp-deepak-kumar-clash-with-sp-rank-officer-during-vip-briefing","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5948c2e94f1c1ba6298b49bb","slug":"china-celebrates-international-yoga-day-at-great-wall-of-china","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0935\u0949\u0932 \u0911\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0907\u0928\u093e' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947","category":{"title":"China","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928","slug":"china"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top