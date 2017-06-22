बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवसः काशी में कैसे चटखा योग के रंग, देखें तस्वीरें...
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 02:09 AM IST
बाबा विश्वनाथ के दरबार से गौतम बुद्ध की उपदेश स्थली सारनाथ तक बुधवार को काशी में योग महोत्सव के अनगिनत रंग मानसूनी हवाओं के बीच चटख हुए। महिलाएं-बच्चे निकले और युवा-बुजुर्ग भी। हिंदू-मुलसमान सभी भारतीय योग पद्धति की ताकत का एहसास बटोरने के लिए गंगा तटों से लेकर पार्कों, उद्यानों, खेल मैदानों, स्कूल कॉलेज परिसरों में ध्यान, प्राणायाम, आसन की विविध मुद्राओं में लीन नजर आए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
