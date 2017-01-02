बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुरवाई की कुलाचों से मौसम बदला, तापमान बढ़ने से मिली थोड़ी राहत
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:32 PM IST
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 11:32 PM IST
छह दिन तक उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाओं के कहर के बाद पुरवाई बहने से मौसम बदल गया है। नम हवाओं ने सोमवार को पारा चढ़ा दिया। तापमान बढ़ने से लोगों को थोड़ी राहत मिली। आगे कैसा होगा मौसम,जानें अगले स्लाइड्स में..
