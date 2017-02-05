बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में वॉलीबाल फेडरेशन चैंपियनशिप का शानदार आगाज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Volleyball Federation Championship an impressive debut in Varanasi
{"_id":"589744294f1c1bc64fe826f7","slug":"volleyball-federation-championship-an-impressive-debut-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:56 PM IST
काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के डॉ. विभूति नारायण सिंह इंडोर स्टेडियम में रविवार को 30वें वॉलीबाल फेडरेशन चैंपियनशिप का आगाज हुआ। उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने दीप जलाकर इसका आगाज किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि क्रिकेट सहित कई खेलों से इतर वॉलीबाल में दोनों टीमों के सभी खिलाडि़यों पूरे समय मेहनत करनी होती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896cdba4f1c1bcf6de80255","slug":"anubhav-mittal-was-planing-to-launch-facebook-like-networking-site-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58972dda4f1c1bf340e82b51","slug":"pm-modi-instructions-olympics-70-players-will-be-selected","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 70 \u0935\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589379124f1c1b0f0be80cb1","slug":"volleyball-league-players-showed-verve","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589350e54f1c1b9c35e806de","slug":"first-time-in-varanasi-fedrartion-cup-vollyball-in-bhu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u092a \u0935\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0940\u090f\u091a\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u091c\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top