बनारस के धौरहरा गांव में लगे देश विरोधी नारे, फैला तनाव, फोर्स तैनात
{"_id":"59b3c6524f1c1bfd7f8b56d1","slug":"varanasi-village-force-deployed-after-anti-national-slogans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u094c\u0930\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:15 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के चौबेपुर थानाक्षेत्र के एक गांव में बीती रात कथित तौर पर देश विरोधी नारे लगने के बाद तनाव फैल गया है। शनिवार सुबह से गांव पूरी तरह पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील है। देश विरोधी नारों का ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल हो गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
