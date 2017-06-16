असि नदी को बचाने के लिए नगर विकास मंत्री ने चलाया फावड़ा, देखें तस्वीरें
नगर विकास मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना ने वाराणसी में गुरुवार की सुबह पौराणिक नदी असि के पुनर्जीवन के लिए फावड़ा चलाया। मंत्री ने खुद फावड़ा चलाकर संदेश दिया कि काशीवासियों की आस्था से जुड़ी असि को मूल रूप में वापस लाने के लिए सरकार मदद करेगी।
