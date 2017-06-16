आपका शहर Close

असि नदी को बचाने के लिए नगर विकास मंत्री ने चलाया फावड़ा, देखें तस्वीरें

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:45 AM IST
Varanasi To save the river Aasi, the town development minister has started the shovel, see photos

नगर विकास मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना ने वाराणसी में गुरुवार की सुबह पौराणिक नदी असि के पुनर्जीवन के लिए फावड़ा चलाया। मंत्री ने खुद फावड़ा चलाकर संदेश दिया कि काशीवासियों की आस्था से जुड़ी असि को मूल रूप में वापस लाने के लिए सरकार मदद करेगी।

river aasi aasi river

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे