क्योटो की तरह बनारस को 'स्मार्ट' बनाएगा जापान
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 06:38 PM IST
अपनी बेहतरीन तकनीक के लिए दुनियाभर में मशहूर जापान ने घोषणा की है कि वह विश्व के प्राचीनतम शहरों में शुमार बनारस को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाने में मदद करेगा। आगे स्लाइड में जानें में स्मार्ट सिटी वाराणसी में क्या होगा खास...
