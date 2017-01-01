बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नए साल की मस्ती में डूबा बनारस, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Varanasi New Year's fun , view pictures
{"_id":"5868a6ba4f1c1b7b25eebc3f","slug":"varanasi-new-year-s-fun-view-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0942\u092c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:10 PM IST
उत्सवों से रंगीन रहने वाली मोक्षनगरी में थर्टी फर्स्ट नाइट होटलों, क्लबों, वाटर पार्कों से लेकर हॉस्टलों, घरों की छतों तक मोहब्बत के अनेक रंगों से सराबोर हुई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5867677d4f1c1b047feebc10","slug":"dimple-yadav-is-in-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586841674f1c1b741aeef3cf","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-is-miles-ahead-of-shivpal-yadav-on-twitter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586833c14f1c1b7b25eebb63","slug":"varanasi-and-agra-has-india-s-most-toxic-air","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586817624f1c1b047feec520","slug":"color-love-was-young-and-fun-night-of-afsanon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917, \u092e\u0941\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586814484f1c1b255eeed659","slug":"meet-vishwanath-baba-ganga","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top