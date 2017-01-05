बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में सुबह घना कोहरा, दिन में खिली धूप, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
Varanasi morning fog, sunny day, view pictures
{"_id":"586dfd404f1c1bb61e15894b","slug":"varanasi-morning-fog-sunny-day-view-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0918\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 04:31 PM IST
वाराणसी में आज दिन की शुरुआत की घने कोहरे की चादर के साथ हुई। आलम ये था कि सड़क पचास मीटर भी कायदे से दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। इसलिए गाड़ियों को धीमी गति से और लाइट जलाकर चलाना पड़ रहा था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586de2e34f1c1b4436158a35","slug":"bsp-releases-list-of-100-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586d55a74f1c1bb61e15872c","slug":"13-trains-will-remain-canceled","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586d51dc4f1c1b4d5615a72b","slug":"leave-aside-the-order-the-school-opened","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586d4f2d4f1c1b1c7e15a31c","slug":"two-two-trains-cancelled-upto-9-jan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e\u0930 9 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586d49074f1c1b4d5615a687","slug":"cold-area-kaushambi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top