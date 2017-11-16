Download App
गंगा घाट की इन तस्वीरों को देख आपकी आंखे भी खा जाएंगी धोखा, यकीन नहीं तो देख लीजिए

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:51 PM IST
varanasi ghat 3D images at trade facility centre

अपने अनेक नामों से जानी जाने वाली वाराणसी दुनिया की प्राचीनतम नगरियों में से एक है। धार्मिक महत्ता के साथ-साथ वारणसी अपने प्राचीनतम एवं मनोरम घाटों के लिए विश्व प्रसिद्ध है। आज आपको कुछ गंगा घाट की विशेष तस्वीरें दिखाने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें देख कर आप की आंखे धोखा खा जाएंगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

