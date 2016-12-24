आपका शहर Close

वाराणसीः जेपीएल में बंदियों ने जेलकर्मियों को दी पटखनी

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल,वाराणसी

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:06 PM IST
Varanasi central jail worker beaten by prison inmates in the Jail Premier League match

केंद्रीय कारागार का नजारा शनिवार से बदल गया। वर्क आउट के समय चौके और छक्के लग रहे थे। तो अपने टीम के उत्साहवर्धन के लिए हूटिंग। शनिवार से जेल प्रीमियर लीग शुरू हुआ। उद्घाटन मैच बंदियों और जेलकर्मियों की टीम के बीच हुआ, जिसमें बंदियों की टीम चार विकेट से विजयी रही।

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

