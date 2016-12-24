बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसीः जेपीएल में बंदियों ने जेलकर्मियों को दी पटखनी
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:06 PM IST
केंद्रीय कारागार का नजारा शनिवार से बदल गया। वर्क आउट के समय चौके और छक्के लग रहे थे। तो अपने टीम के उत्साहवर्धन के लिए हूटिंग। शनिवार से जेल प्रीमियर लीग शुरू हुआ। उद्घाटन मैच बंदियों और जेलकर्मियों की टीम के बीच हुआ, जिसमें बंदियों की टीम चार विकेट से विजयी रही।
