9 गोरखा राइफल्स के दो सौ साल पूरे, शहीदों को सलामी, वीर नारियों का सम्मान

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:56 PM IST
two hundred Years of nine gorkha rifles, salute to the martyrs

9 गोरखा राइफल्स के गठन के दो सौ साल पूरा होने पर 39 जीटीसी में दो दिवसीय उत्सव की शुरुआत हुई।समारोह में शहीदों को सलामी दी गई इसके साथ-साथ वीर नारियों का सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सेना के जवानों ने मोटरसाइकिल पर हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें... 

army chief bipin rawat bipin rawat army chief in varanasi nine gorkha rifles More ...

