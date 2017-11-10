बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
9 गोरखा राइफल्स के दो सौ साल पूरे, शहीदों को सलामी, वीर नारियों का सम्मान
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:56 PM IST
9 गोरखा राइफल्स के गठन के दो सौ साल पूरा होने पर 39 जीटीसी में दो दिवसीय उत्सव की शुरुआत हुई।समारोह में शहीदों को सलामी दी गई इसके साथ-साथ वीर नारियों का सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सेना के जवानों ने मोटरसाइकिल पर हैरतअंगेज करतब दिखाए। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
