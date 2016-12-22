बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के बाराणसी दौरे की 10 खास बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
top ten quotes by pm modi at varanasi
{"_id":"585c04dc4f1c1b774fe3b502","slug":"top-ten-quotes-by-pm-modi-at-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 10:22 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी पहुंचे। प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद वाराणसी का यह उनका नौवां दौरा था। उन्होंने यहां कई जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का शुभारंभ किया। भाजपा के एक सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। अपने भाषणों में क्या बोले पीएम मोदी जानने के लिए देखें आगे की स्लाड्स...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585bf74c4f1c1b8e03e3ae0a","slug":"hardik-patel-and-akhilesh-yadav-target-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u0935 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585bee144f1c1b774fe3b452","slug":"pm-modi-convoy-attacked-with-papers-by-varanasi-boys","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"585baf1e4f1c1b6752e39fab","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-makes-fun-of-rahul-gandhi","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u091c\u094b \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0916 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 : \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
1:20
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585bca9e4f1c1b1917e39285","slug":"pm-modi-eat-khichdi-at-varanasi-visit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0932\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0916\u093f\u091a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top