जापान के शहर क्योटो से काशी भ्रमण पर आए पर्यटक,देखें तस्वीरें...

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 06:36 PM IST
the tourist from japanese town kyoto come visit varanasi

जापान के ऐतिहासिक शहर क्योटो से पर्यटकों का एक दल वाराणसी यात्रा पर आया है। पर्यटकों के इस दल ने सोमवार को काशी का भ्रमण किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

varanasi hindi news uttar pradesh hindi news

﻿