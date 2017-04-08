आपका शहर Close

देश के इन विश्व प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों में गैर हिंदुओं के प्रवेश पर है पाबंदी

amarujala.com- Written by: शैलेश कुमार शुक्ल

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:12 PM IST
The entry of non-Hindus in these world famous temples of the country is prohibited

देश के मशहूर हेयर स्‍टाइलिस्ट जावेद हबीब के मंगलवार को काशी विश्वना‌थ मंदिर के दर्शन के बाद बनारस में विवाद खड़ा हो गया। हबीब को दर्शन कराने वाले से पुलिस ने पूछताछ की वहीं हेयर स्‍टाइलिस्ट को भी सफाई देनी पड़ी। आगे की स्लाइड में आईए जानते हैं कि काशी विश्वनाथ के अलावा देश के किन मंदिरों में गैर हिंदुओं का प्रवेश वर्जित है-

