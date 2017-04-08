देश के इन विश्व प्रसिद्ध मंदिरों में गैर हिंदुओं के प्रवेश पर है पाबंदी
The entry of non-Hindus in these world famous temples of the country is prohibited
देश के मशहूर हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट जावेद हबीब के मंगलवार को काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के दर्शन के बाद बनारस में विवाद खड़ा हो गया। हबीब को दर्शन कराने वाले से पुलिस ने पूछताछ की वहीं हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट को भी सफाई देनी पड़ी। आगे की स्लाइड में आईए जानते हैं कि काशी विश्वनाथ के अलावा देश के किन मंदिरों में गैर हिंदुओं का प्रवेश वर्जित है-
