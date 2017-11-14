बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूत-प्रेत का चक्कर बताकर विवाहिता से तांत्रिक ने किया दुष्कर्म
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:49 PM IST
यूपी के सोनभद्र में भूत-प्रेत बाधा का चक्कर होने का झांसा देकर ओझा ने विवाहिता के संग दुष्कर्म किया। 19 वर्षीय विवाहिता पति के साथ झाड़-फूंक कराने ओझा के पास गई थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें पूरा मामला..
