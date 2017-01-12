बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी के तीन युवाओं से मिलने बनारस आए थे स्वामी विवेकानंद
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:49 PM IST
केदारनाथ, जामिनी रंजन और चारुचंद्र दास...। लक्सा स्थित रामकृष्ण मिशन अस्पताल की नींव रखने वाले इन तीन युवाओं से स्वामी विवेकानंद खुद मिलने काशी आए थे। स्वामी विवेकानंद से ही प्रेरणा लेकर इन तीन युवाओं ने गंगा किनारे रामापुरा में दो कमरे के मकान में गरीबों और असहायों की सेवा करनी शुरू की थी। स्वामी जी 1902 में जब अपनी दूसरी विदेश यात्रा से लौटे तो सबसे पहले काशी आए। काशी आने पर उन्हें लोगों ने बताया कि आपकी प्रेरणा से यहां के युवाओं ने एक चिकित्सालय की स्थापना की है। वह बेहद खुश हुए और उनसे मिलने पहुंच गए।
