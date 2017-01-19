बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में छात्राओं ने रंगोली बनाकर मतदान के लिए किया जागरूक
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:10 PM IST
वाराणसी के दरभंगा घाट पर आर्य महिला पीजी कालेज की छात्राओं ने रंगोली के माध्यम से लोगों को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक किया। इसमें लगभग सौ की संख्या में छात्राएं शामिल हुई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें रंगोली..
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
