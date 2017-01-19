आपका शहर Close

वाराणसी में छात्राओं ने रंगोली बनाकर मतदान के लिए किया जागरूक

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:10 PM IST
students making Rangoli ‌from varanasi for aware of polling

वाराणसी के दरभंगा घाट पर आर्य महिला पीजी कालेज की छात्राओं ने रंगोली के माध्यम से लोगों को मतदान के प्रति जागरूक किया। इसमें लगभग सौ की संख्या में छात्राएं शामिल हुई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें रंगोली..

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

