गजबः छात्रों ने थ्रीडी पेंटिंग से दीवारों को सजाया
{"_id":"586fdcc84f1c1b945d15ab29","slug":"students-decorated-the-wall-by-3d-paintings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u091c\u092c\u0903 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:37 PM IST
महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ के गंगापुर परिसर में बीएफ ए के विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी कला से खुरदरी दीवारों को भी जीवंत बना दिया है। बिना प्लास्टर के परिसर की बदरंग दीवारों पर थ्रीडी पेंटिंग के जरिये अपनी कल्पना के रंग भरकर आकर्षक बना दिया है।
मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
