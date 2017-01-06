आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

गजबः छात्रों ने थ्रीडी पेंटिंग से दीवारों को सजाया

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:37 PM IST
students decorated the wall by 3d paintings

महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ के गंगापुर परिसर में बीएफ ए के विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी कला से खुरदरी दीवारों को भी जीवंत बना दिया है। बिना प्लास्टर के परिसर की बदरंग दीवारों पर थ्रीडी पेंटिंग के जरिये अपनी कल्पना के रंग भरकर आकर्षक बना दिया है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

गजबः छात्रों ने थ्रीडी पेंटिंग से दीवारों को सजाया varanasi hindi news

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

युवी की वापसी और धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने पर बोले योगराज सिंह, तीखा बयान

Yograj sing spoke on Yuvraj Singh's comeback and Dhoni's captaincy
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक साथ दफनाई गईं 11 लाशें, हत्याओं पर हुए अहम खुलासे

11 bodies burried in amethi.
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अब गाड़ी वालों की जेब पर केंद्र का निशाना, फीस में भारी इजाफा, देखें नया रेट

vehicle fitness and licence fee new rate.
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

चंद्रमा रहेगा धनु राशि में, जानिए कैसा रहेगा दिन आपके लिए

daily rashiphal 28th december
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

मुख्यातिथि बनकर स्कूल आए तो ताजा हुईं बचपन की यादें

cultural programme, annual function, school, kaithal
  • मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

﻿