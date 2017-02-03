बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाराणसी में धोती-कुर्ता और टीका-त्रिपुंड वाले बटुकों ने लगाए छक्के-चौके
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 09:46 PM IST
सस्वर मंत्रोच्चार और कर्मकांड को छोड़ चौके, छक्के लगाते बटुक। क्रिकेट कंमेट्री भी ऐसी जो हिंदी अंग्रेजी में नहीं बल्कि संस्कृत में होती नजर आई। यह नजारा दिखा शुक्रवार को संपूर्णानंद संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय के मैदान में जहां धोती-कुर्ता, टीका-त्रिपुंड के साथ क्रिकेट खेलने उतरे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
