Election-2017 Election-2017

वाराणसी में धोती-कुर्ता और टीका-त्रिपुंड वाले बटुकों ने लगाए छक्के-चौके

टीम डिजिटल,वाराणसी

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 09:46 PM IST
student playing cricket with dhoti and kurta in varanasi

सस्वर मंत्रोच्चार और कर्मकांड को छोड़ चौके, छक्के लगाते बटुक। क्रिकेट कंमेट्री भी ऐसी जो हिंदी अंग्रेजी में नहीं बल्कि संस्कृत में होती नजर आई। यह नजारा दिखा शुक्रवार को संपूर्णानंद संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय के मैदान में जहां धोती-कुर्ता, टीका-त्रिपुंड के साथ क्रिकेट खेलने उतरे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 

Browse By Tags

varanasi hindi news cricket match in varanasi

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

  शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
