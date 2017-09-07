बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकार की वादाखिलाफी से शिक्षामित्रों में रोष, अर्धनग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन
{"_id":"59b168c84f1c1bf37f8b4bd5","slug":"shiksha-mitra-semi-naked-protest-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0937, \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0927\u0928\u0917\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:12 PM IST
दस हजार रुपये मानदेय देने के यूपी कैबिनेट के फैसले से नाराज शिक्षामित्र गुरुवार को फिर सड़क पर उतर गए। पुरुष शिक्षमित्रों ने अर्धनग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया। सरकार पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप लगाया। पूर्वांचल के कई जिलों में पुरुष शिक्षमित्रों ने अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन किया। कई जगहों पर बीएसए कार्यलय को बंद करा दिया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
