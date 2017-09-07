Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

सरकार की वादाखिलाफी से शिक्षामित्रों में रोष, अर्धनग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 09:12 PM IST
shiksha mitra semi naked protest in uttar pradesh


दस हजार रुपये मानदेय देने के यूपी कैबिनेट के फैसले से नाराज शिक्षामित्र गुरुवार को फिर सड़क पर उतर गए। पुरुष शिक्षमित्रों ने अर्धनग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया। सरकार पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप लगाया। पूर्वांचल के कई जिलों में पुरुष शिक्षमित्रों ने अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन किया। कई जगहों पर बीएसए कार्यलय को बंद करा दिया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

shiksha mitra semi naked shiksha mitra protest

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

जेल में भी मुसीबत बने राम रहीम, कैदियों ने खाना पीना छोड़ा, जानिए आखिर क्यों...

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, rohtak jail prisoners on hunger strike
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी, जानिए

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, suspence on honeypreet insan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जेल से लापता होने के बाद पहली बार दिखी हनीप्रीत, अब जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

Honeypreet Insan Escaped to Nepal?
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

मुंबई बम ब्लास्ट केस: अबू सलेम को मिली उम्र कैद की सजा पर परिवार के लोग ये बोले

abu salem family reaction after court judgement
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

एक तरफ पहाड़ तो दूसरी तरफ खाई, ऐसी जगह पर पटरी से उतरी शक्तिपुंज एक्सप्रेस

shkatipunj express derail at very dangerous place in sonebhadra
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

Abu Salem fled Azamgarh After Mumbai blasts
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!