वाराणसी में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व पर मतदान की शपथ, देखें तस्वीरें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Varanasi
›
see the photos of national voters day in varanasi{"_id":"5888ef1f4f1c1ba333cf5f9d","slug":"see-the-photos-of-national-voters-day-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रंगोली, पेंटिंग्स और खूबसूरत सजी दीवारों के बीच सिगरा स्टेडियम में बुधवार को कमिश्नर नितिन रमेश गोकर्ण ने हजारों लोगों को आठ मार्च को मतदान की शपथ दिलाई। मौका था राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का। अफसर, धर्मगुरु, अभिभावक और बच्चे सभी एक रंग में नजर आ रहे थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें....
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.